Pasco deputies search for armed, dangerous attempted homicide suspect

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.

Deputies are searching for Luis Marino Nieuwkerk, 32, who is a suspect in an attempted homicide.

Detectives say Nieuwkerk shot at victims during a dispute at 7036 Ashwood Dr. in Port Richey.

He allegedly fired two rounds and then left the scene in a dark sedan. The vehicle was later found abandoned at 10706 Yorkshire Ct. in Port Richey.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who knows where Nieuwkerk is should call 911 immediately. The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nieuwkerk’s last known addresses are in Port Richey and New Port Richey.

