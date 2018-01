(WFLA/CNN) – Images from NASA’s Terra satellite show massive sheets of ice in waterways along the east coast.

The blast of cold air drove frigid temperatures even lower in many places.

The National Weather Service reported multiple record lows on Sunday.

A city in Vermont hit a low of -20 degrees.

The most dramatic effects of the weather may have occurred offshore, with ice forming in rivers, bays and other bodies of water that rarely freeze over.