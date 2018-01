ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Baseball has announced game times for the 2018 regular season.

The Tampa Bay Rays will open their season at home against the Boston Red Sox on March 29 at 4 p.m.

The Rays hit the road after the series against the Red Sox on April 2, when they travel to face the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m.

You can download the Rays’ full 2018 schedule, complete with game times, by clicking here.