Manatee Co. men accused in disturbing viral shark video due in court today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Manatee County men who face charges in connection with an infamous shark dragging video are expected to be in court Wednesday morning for their arraignment. The disturbing video prompted outrage on social media and demands for the arrests of the men in the video.

The charges are the result of a 4-month-long investigation into the video which shows a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speed.

The video shows three men on the boat watching and laughing as the shark, which is on a rope, violently bobs up and down in the water as it is dragged. “Look it’s already almost dead,” said one man while pointing and laughing at the shark.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Michael Wenzel, 21, of Palmetto

Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).

One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).

Robert Lee Benac, 28, of Bradenton

Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).

One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).

Spencer Heintz, 23, of Palmetto

Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).

Wenzel, Benac and Heintz are all out of jail on bond, and are expect to appear at the Hillsborough County Court House for their arrangement at 9 a.m.

