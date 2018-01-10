Lowry Park Zoo welcomes baby Bornean orangutan

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo became home to a new little addition over the weekend.

On Jan. 6 a rare Bornean orangutan baby was born at the zoo after a human pregnancy test confirmed mama Dee Dee was pregnant with her fourth child.

The critically endangered primate weighed approximately three pounds. There are fewer than 100 Bornean orangutans in North America institutions, making this birth very significant for the species and the Tampa Bay community.

Guests will be able to see the baby in its habitat beginning Jan. 11. But if you don’t want to wait that long, you’re in luck!

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be LIVE from Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo seeing the newborn orangutan for the first time Thursday morning.

Be sure to tune in around 8:45 a.m. on Facebook Live to join the official welcome party.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s