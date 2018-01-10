Lowry Park Zoo welcomes baby Bornean orangutan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo became home to a new little addition over the weekend.

On Jan. 6 a rare Bornean orangutan baby was born at the zoo after a human pregnancy test confirmed mama Dee Dee was pregnant with her fourth child.

The critically endangered primate weighed approximately three pounds. There are fewer than 100 Bornean orangutans in North America institutions, making this birth very significant for the species and the Tampa Bay community.

Guests will be able to see the baby in its habitat beginning Jan. 11. But if you don’t want to wait that long, you’re in luck!

