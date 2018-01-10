Louisiana teacher handcuffed at school board meeting speaks for first time

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) – A Louisiana teacher taken from a school board meeting in handcuffs this week is speaking out for the first time.

Deyshia Hargrave questioned a raise given to the Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent, despite years of no pay increase for educators.

Hargrave was warned that public comment was not for questions.

After she was called on a second time, a city marshal stepped in and asked her to leave.

Video from KATC-TV then shows the teacher being handcuffed on the floor in the hallway before she’s escorted out of the building.

She was then jailed for resisting an officer, but bonded out.

“By silencing my voice, they’ve also taken away, or tried to take away my First Amendment Rights to speak and I’m appalled at this and you should be too,” Hargrave says in the video.

She goes on to say she hopes others will speak out after seeing what happened to her.

Hargrave thanked the community, her students and parents for their support.

The Louisiana Association of Educators posted Hargrave’s response on their Facebook page on Wednesday, saying they stand by her.