Lab evaluating ‘Salmon Cannon,’ could cost fraction of conventional fish ladders

RICHLAND, Wash. (WFLA) – The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is evaluating a Seattle-based company’s technology, known as the “Whooshh Fish Transport System.”

The so-called “Salmon Cannon” transports fish through a flexible tube that works by creating a difference in pressure across fish, which helps them gently move through the tube.

Enabling these fish to migrate past dams with the Salmon Cannon could cost a fraction of conventional fish ladders.

Whooshh Innovations’ technology will be evaluated by PNNL with a $300,000 grant. The company will provide an additional $60,000 in in-kind support for the study.

