PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has voided the Pasco County School District’s rezoning plan.

The judge ruled the district violated the state’s Sunshine Law, which guarantees access to public records.

The rezoning already took effect at the beginning of the school year, so the void calls into question what will happen to those rezoned students.

The district told News Channel 8 Wednesday night that they are discussing their next steps.

