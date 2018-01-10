Healthy options for the New Year

Southwestern Beef in a Bowl
Ingredients (makes 4)
- ½ C Quinoa
- 1 C beef broth or water
- 1 pound of top sirloin
- ½ C cilantro
- 1 C purple cabbage
- ¼ tsp of crushed red pepper
- ¼ tsp cumin
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ C guacamole
- ¾ C tomato
- Whole grain tortilla chips, plantain chips,
or other chip of your choice
- Dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt
Instructions
- Place ½ C quinoa and 1 cups of beef broth or water in a saucepan, cook according to package instructions
- While quinoa is cooking, mix spices together in a small bowl, thinly slice purple cabbage, chop cilantro, and portion out guacamole
- When quinoa is about done, heat up grill pan
- Rub the skirt steak with olive oil and coat in spice mix
- Cook skirt steak in heated pan for 2 minutes on each side
- Once cooked, removed from pan and place on a dish to let the meat rest
- Meanwhile, chop up chips
- Slice skirt steak
- Arrange bowl starting with quinoa as the base, followed by red cabbage, tomato, tortilla chips, guacamole, and sour cream/ Greek yogurt, top with a sprinkle of cilantro
- Enjoy!