Healthy options for the New Year

Southwestern Beef in a Bowl

 

Ingredients (makes 4)

 

  • ½ C Quinoa
  • 1 C beef broth or water
  • 1 pound of top sirloin
  • ½ C cilantro
  • 1 C purple cabbage
  • ¼ tsp of crushed red pepper
  • ¼ tsp cumin
  • ¼ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ C guacamole
  • ¾ C tomato
  • Whole grain tortilla chips, plantain chips,

or other chip of your choice

  • Dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt

 

Instructions

  1. Place ½ C quinoa and 1 cups of beef broth or water in a saucepan, cook according to package instructions
  2. While quinoa is cooking, mix spices together in a small bowl, thinly slice purple cabbage, chop cilantro, and portion out guacamole
  3. When quinoa is about done, heat up grill pan
  4. Rub the skirt steak with olive oil and coat in spice mix
  5. Cook skirt steak in heated pan for 2 minutes on each side
  6. Once cooked, removed from pan and place on a dish to let the meat rest
  7. Meanwhile, chop up chips
  8. Slice skirt steak
  9. Arrange bowl starting with quinoa as the base, followed by red cabbage, tomato, tortilla chips, guacamole, and sour cream/ Greek yogurt, top with a sprinkle of cilantro
  10. Enjoy!

 

