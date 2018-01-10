Florida man amasses world’s largest collection of vintage Walt Disney memorabilia

(WPTV) – Joel Magee owns the largest private Disney World and Disneyland vintage memorabilia collection in the world.

Magee is known as “America’s Toy Scout” and one of his most prominent collections includes hundreds of Disney park prop memorabilia, worth around $2 million. It is the largest, private original Disney World and Disneyland park prop collection in the world.

“I guess I never left my childhood so they say. I love toys and I love Disneyland and Disney World so I might as well make a little peace here,” he says.

Magee owns several items that were actually inside Disneyland in California on opening day in 1955. His collections also includes the seat parts from some of the most iconic rides of all time, the Peter Pan pirate ship and the original Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride vehicle.

