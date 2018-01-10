Deputies: Pizza delivery man helps catch attempted killer in Port Richey

Luis "Boogie" Marino Nieuwkerk, 32. Photo via the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pizza delivery man went beyond the call of duty Wednesday when he helped Pasco deputies catch an attempted killer, the sheriff’s office said.

Luis Marino Nieuwkerk, 32, was wanted by authorities after he shot at a number of people in Port Richey following a verbal dispute. His getaway car was found abandoned at an apartment complex on 10706 Yorkshire Court.

After the car was impounded, detectives stayed at the apartment complex to keep watch and saw a pizza being delivered to someone’s apartment.

A deputy approached the delivery driver and asked, “Hey, who did you deliver that pizza to?” to which he replied, “Boogie.”

According to detectives, “Boogie” is the suspect’s nickname.  The delivery man said he orders the same pizza to that address quite often.

“Boogie” was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident.

He is being booked into the Land O’Lakes Detention Center. It’s still unclear what charges he faces at this time.

