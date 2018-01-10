Customers complain, Tampa Bay area shutter company owner now facing theft charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of a Tampa Bay area company that sells interior plantation shutters is facing theft charges in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

John Guy Murray, of Shutter Masters, was in a Hillsborough County court Wednesday morning for a criminal proceeding, just hours after being released from the Pinellas County Jail.

Murray goes to trial next month in Hillsborough, where investigators claim Murray collected $6,000 dollars from a customer in 2016 for a down payment on shutters that were never delivered.

Murray was arrested last March.

While he waited for the wheels of justice to turn, Murray sold other customers shutters and failed to deliver them as well.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” said Murray.

In August, Bobby Baldwin handed Murray and Shutter Masters a check for $3,500 as a down payment for plantation shutters.

“No communication, no product,” said Baldwin.

In December, Target 8 reported on the Baldwin’s Tarpon Springs house devoid of those plantation shutters.

Also in August, Danny Charlemagne gave Murray a $1,650 down payment.

“I’m still waiting,” explained Charlemagne, 22 weeks later.

What’s the explanation?

“I’ll get you in touch with my attorney,” said Murray.

A shutter supplier in Orlando and another in Texas complain Murray owes them money too.

“I just told you that I would have my attorney call you, okay?” said Murray.

Records show John Guy Murray faced charges in Sumter County for theft and fraud.

According to Clerk of the Court records, while on community supervision, Murray was charged with grand theft in Pinellas.

Murray told Target 8 by phone, he’s fallen on hard times and he’s “never, never stuck anybody before” and he’s “no scumbag.”

He added that he never meant for this to happen, admits he has a few jobs he didn’t provide shutters for and hopes he can get some of this resolved by next Friday.

A few companies have reached out and offered to help customers who made down payments and didn’t get their shutters. If you are one of them, these are the companies that have offered to help:

The Blind and Shutter Gallery, Inc.

0 complaints with Consumer Protection in the last 5 years.

Owner: Peter Haggar

Phone: 727-823-2929

If you call, ask for Peter. Let employees know who you are and why you are calling.

5 Day Plantation Shutter

0 complaints with Consumer Protection in the last 5 years

Owner:Todd Dickinson

Phone: 727-639-0004

Manufactures shutters locally, will provide shutters at cost

Dan Pipton Interiors

0 complaints with Consumer Protection in the last 5 years

Owner: Dan Pipton

Phone: 727-842-4595

Will do free installation, do free measuring, get shutters at cost

WFLA-TV is not endorsing or suggesting customers call or use these businesses. These are companies that contacted WFLA-TV and expressed an interest in assisting customers of Shutter Masters.

