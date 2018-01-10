Slowdowns on Tampa Bay area roads impacting commute times

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers are experiencing delays in the Tampa Bay area.

Highway 301 North is closed in both directions in Hillsborough County between McIntosh Road and County Line Road due to a crash between a dump truck and a pedestrian.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said a dump truck rear-ended a disabled Honda that a man, 25, was pushing. The dump truck then hit a van. The 25-year-old man who was pushing the Honda was injured in the crash.

Fog and an incident on Interstate-4 are causing delays in Polk County. Eastbound drivers are facing a 45-minute commute time between the Polk parkways. Westbound drivers have a 25-minute commute. The slowdowns are due to an incident tying up the left lane in both directions in Lakeland.

