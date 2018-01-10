Crash involving multiple semis sparks massive fire on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A crash involving multiple semis caused a massive fire on a major interstate in Indiana, The Indy Channel reports.

The crash occurred near the 43 mm OF i-65 at about 5 a.m.

Indiana State Police have closed all lanes of I-65 in Seymour, Indiana and evacuated houses within a half mile of the incident. Police say cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.

Police said three semi trucks were involved in the crash, one of which was previously believed to be a leaking tanker, but turned out to be a box trailer.

No further details are available at this time.

