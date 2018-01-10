Crash involving multiple semis sparks massive fire on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. – A crash involving multiple semis caused a massive fire on a major interstate in Indiana, The Indy Channel reports.
The crash occurred near the 43 mm OF i-65 at about 5 a.m.
Indiana State Police have closed all lanes of I-65 in Seymour, Indiana and evacuated houses within a half mile of the incident. Police say cleanup crews are dealing with an explosion risk.
Police said three semi trucks were involved in the crash, one of which was previously believed to be a leaking tanker, but turned out to be a box trailer.
No further details are available at this time.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- VIDEO: Woman evacuates Palm Harbor home after possible sinkhole forms
- Boy found living in Brevard home with 58 dogs and cats, some were dead
- Manatee Co. men accused in disturbing viral shark video due in court today
- Michigan mother, boyfriend were likely headed to Florida after 4-year-old girl’s murder
- Better Call Behnken: Auto shop keeping woman’s Ford Mustang hostage even though she tries to pay
- Tampa Bay area brides say ‘I do’ to $299 designer wedding dresses
- Woman returns ‘dead’ Christmas tree to Costco in Jan. for full refund