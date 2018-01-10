Clearwater Code Compliance makes big attempt to cleanup messy neighborhood

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Code Compliance made a big attempt to cleanup one very messy neighborhood on Wednesday.

Dozens of Clearwater Code Compliance employees canvased between Duncan Avenue, Airport Drive, Drew Street and North Keene Road looking for code violations in hopes of cleaning the area up.

“Grass parking issues, outdoor storage violations, the homes are just not being kept up like they should be,” said Kristin Harris, as she pointed out violations.

“The roof here is very dirty. You can see it has mold and mildew,” said Harris.

Hard to look at and David Robertson says, hard to live around.

“There’s a guy behind us that has grass growing on his roof. He’s got a whole lawn up there almost. All that does is bring rats. Ugh, that is disgusting, the rats,” said Robertson.

Rodents are sometimes spotted on the street. Residents say the trash is to blame.

“All of the trash that people are so, that can’t walk two steps to a garbage can, they throw it on the ground, just a lack of respect is all that it is,” said Robertson.

Many homeowners live out of state and let the properties get out of hand.

“The owners all have management companies that just collect their money and don’t do anything. They don’t come to these houses and say, ‘you have to clean this up,'” said Robertson.

The city says they’re going after homeowners and insisting this mess gets cleaned up.

“We do expect them to make these corrections. We are all about compliance efforts, which means if they truly are serious about rectifying issues, we will work with them,” said Terry Teunis, Code Compliance manager.

Homeowners have 30 days to fix the violation.

