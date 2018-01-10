Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

By Published:
Photo via WESH

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) – The body of a fisherman who went missing during a tournament in Florida’s Lake Okeechobee has been found.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Nik Kayler was found dead Wednesday morning after nearly a week of searching. The Apopka man was reported missing last Thursday when he and his fishing partner, 51-year-old William Kisiah, failed to return to a weigh-in area.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman says preliminary information indicates Kayler was thrown from the boat when it struck a wave.

Kisiah told FWC officers that he couldn’t recover Kayler because of engine problems and conditions. He eventually made his way to a marina, where crews found him. He was hospitalized with hypothermia.

The veteran fishermen were competing in the Fishing League Worldwide’s 3-day Costa Series tournament. FLW has set up a GoFundMe account for Kayler’s family.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s