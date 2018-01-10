Body of missing fisherman found in Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) – The body of a fisherman who went missing during a tournament in Florida’s Lake Okeechobee has been found.

News outlets report that 38-year-old Nik Kayler was found dead Wednesday morning after nearly a week of searching. The Apopka man was reported missing last Thursday when he and his fishing partner, 51-year-old William Kisiah, failed to return to a weigh-in area.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman says preliminary information indicates Kayler was thrown from the boat when it struck a wave.

Kisiah told FWC officers that he couldn’t recover Kayler because of engine problems and conditions. He eventually made his way to a marina, where crews found him. He was hospitalized with hypothermia.

The veteran fishermen were competing in the Fishing League Worldwide’s 3-day Costa Series tournament. FLW has set up a GoFundMe account for Kayler’s family.