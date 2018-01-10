Bill could keep Florida from springing forward, falling back

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Competing bills for this year’s legislative session would keep the state on standard time or daylight saving time, however compromise is in the workings moving the state to daylight saving time, so that Floridians could avoid springing forward or falling back.

Daylight saving was enacted in Europe in 1916 as an effort to save coal during the war.

One hundred years later, State Senator Greg Steube thinks it’s outlived its usefulness.

“You start talking to more and more people and it’s like 75 percent or 80 percent of citizens think it’s dumb,” he said.

Mother Sarah Ward has mixed feelings, but says like most people, making the change can be stressful.

“When we get to spring, it’s exhausting and it takes a good week or two before we can get back on track,” she said.

Some, including Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, think lawmakers have better things to do.

“Amongst all the things we’re dealing with, that’s never come up,” said Adam Putnam.

Sponsors believe the extra hour of daylight in the winter would be a boom to restaurants, golf courses and tourism.

In 1974, state lawmakers spent three days in a special session, debating what to do with the time.

In the end, they only wasted their time, doing nothing.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s