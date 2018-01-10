Bill could keep Florida from springing forward, falling back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Competing bills for this year’s legislative session would keep the state on standard time or daylight saving time, however compromise is in the workings moving the state to daylight saving time, so that Floridians could avoid springing forward or falling back.

Daylight saving was enacted in Europe in 1916 as an effort to save coal during the war.

One hundred years later, State Senator Greg Steube thinks it’s outlived its usefulness.

“You start talking to more and more people and it’s like 75 percent or 80 percent of citizens think it’s dumb,” he said.

Mother Sarah Ward has mixed feelings, but says like most people, making the change can be stressful.

“When we get to spring, it’s exhausting and it takes a good week or two before we can get back on track,” she said.

Some, including Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, think lawmakers have better things to do.

“Amongst all the things we’re dealing with, that’s never come up,” said Adam Putnam.

Sponsors believe the extra hour of daylight in the winter would be a boom to restaurants, golf courses and tourism.

In 1974, state lawmakers spent three days in a special session, debating what to do with the time.

In the end, they only wasted their time, doing nothing.