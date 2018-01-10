Aquarium auctions ‘lucky Alabama ball’ after dolphin correctly predicts winner

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Roll Tide! The University of Alabama was crowned the football champs this week, but was it because of a lucky ball?

Nick the Dolphin selected Alabama to be the next NCAA national football champion over Georgia prior to Monday’s game.

Turns out, Nick was right! Alabam defeated Georgia 26-23 during the big game.

This makes Nick 6 for 7 in his sports predictions and 3 for 3 in his football predictions.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is now auctioning off the “lucky ball” credited with Alabama’s comeback win.

As of Wednesday morning, the going price was $76.

All proceeds will go to support the aquarium’s mission to preserve our environment while inspiring the human spirit through leadership in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine life.

Do you know a die-hard Alabama fan? Well, they can join in on the fun and place a bid right here.

