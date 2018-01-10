4 Bolts players named to NHL All-Star roster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five members of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization will represent the Bolts during the 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend in Tampa.

On Wednesday, the National Hockey League announced the 40 players that were selected to play.

The Lightning has a strong presence in the Atlantic Division with four players on the roster: Forward Steven Stamkos, forward Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Victor Hedman and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Stamkos was previously elected by fans to be the captain of the Atlantic Division.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is also taking part in All-Star Weekend — the NHL named him the Atlantic Division coach.

This will be Stamkos’ fifth NHL All-Star appearance. Hedman and Kucherov will be making their second appearances. This is the first All-Star appearance for Cooper and Vasilevskiy.

All-Star Weekend is being held Jan. 27 and 28 at AMALIE Arena.

