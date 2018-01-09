Warning: School threat hoax making rounds on social media

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency is warning parents about a school threat hoax making the rounds on social media.

You may have seen the image being shared on social media.

A photo shows numerous rifles with the accompanying text, “Don’t go to school tomorrow @MHS. Students loaded up bout head out.”

WFLA News Channel 8 has received messages from concerned parents about the social media post.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has also received messages from concerned parents.

The PCSO said the school threat post is a hoax and refers to a school in Virginia and not Mulberry High School.

Tampa Bay area parents should not confuse the “MHS” shown in the hoax post with any school in our area.

The Albemarle County Police Department in Charlottsville, Virginia investigated the threat on Jan. 7 and has detained a suspect in that area in connection with the hoax, which involved a school in that area.

