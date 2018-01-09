Volusia Co. mom charged with child neglect after TV falls on 1-year-old

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.(WESH) — A 1-year-old girl suffered a fractured skull and several broken bones in her face and police say her mother decided not to take her to the hospital.

Investigators believe that child was hit by a falling TV. The girl’s mother is charged with child neglect.

According to Daytona police, Michelle Pierce, 27, is accused of failing to take her toddler to the hospital when police said it was clear that the little girl was seriously injured.

Police said when the girl’s father came to pick her up with his other two children, he noticed his daughter’s face was very swollen.

The girl’s father took her to the hospital.

Police said it was at the hospital where doctors discovered that the girl had “significant facial swelling around the eyes, a missing right front tooth and cuts and abrasions on her face and lips.”

A CT scan revealed that the girl not only had “multiple facial fractures,” but a doctor determined that her skull was fractured. Police said the girl is not quite 2 years old.

Investigators said Pierce told the girl’s father she fell off a scooter.

According to the incident report, Pierce later told police that “a TV had fallen” on the girl and that it happened while Pierce was gone. She told police she did not take her daughter to the hospital because she “knew she would get in trouble.” The Florida Department of Children and Families already had a case open on Pierce.

Police said they now have an open case on Pierce because she is facing a charge of neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-