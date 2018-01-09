Vision Boards for Kids

With all the chatter about New Year’s Resolutions, we encourage parents to use this timing opportunity to teach about real goal setting. One way to do that is by teaching them to make a vision board. It can be about one particular goal, or several. Kids as young as five can visualize a goal they’d like to reach. It’s a skill that will serve them a lifetime. It could be a family board, too. Like to save for a family vacation, cooking healthier or doing more exercise. There is research that shows that neuro pathways are created when we can visually see our goal every day. Our brain will start to work that direction, and we start making choices to hit that goal.

