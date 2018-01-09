Vision Boards for Kids

Daytime Web Staff Published:

With all the chatter about New Year’s Resolutions, we encourage parents to use this timing opportunity to teach about real goal setting. One way to do that is by teaching them to make a vision board. It can be about one particular goal, or several. Kids as young as five can visualize a goal they’d like to reach.  It’s a skill that will serve them a lifetime. It could be a family board, too. Like to save for a family vacation, cooking healthier or doing more exercise. There is research that shows that neuro pathways are created when we can visually see our goal every day. Our brain will start to work that direction, and we start making choices to hit that goal.

For more information go to: http://www.goodlivingmagazine.com

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s