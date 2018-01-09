VIDEO: Teacher handcuffed at school board meeting after bringing up salary

NEW ORLEANS (WFLA) — A teacher in Louisiana was removed from a school board meeting Monday night and put in handcuffs after bringing up teacher salaries.

Deyshia Hargrave, a middle-school English teacher for the Vermilion Parish School System, was booked into jail for resisting an officer. She has since bonded out.

The incident started when Hargrave spoke up during public comments about the superintendent’s new contract.

“You’re making our jobs more difficult,” she said. “A superintendent or any person in leadership getting any type of raise, I feel like it’s a slap in the face for the teachers, the cafeteria workers or any other support staff we have.”

Hargrave was warned that public comment was not for questions.

After she was called on a second time, a city marshal stepped in and asked her to leave.

Video from KATC-TV then shows the teacher being handcuffed on the floor in the hallway before she’s escorted out of the building.

A woman who was in the meeting later commented on the incident.

“What happened here tonight, the way that females are treated in Vermilion Parish – I have never seen a man removed from this room,” she said.

The district superintendent said they are not pressing charges against the teacher.

According to the Associated Press, a teacher’s union lawyer is now investigating and a School Board member says there are talks of a strike.