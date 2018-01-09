Trump to mandate more mental health care options for vets

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after traveling from Camp David, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration will try to curb the number of veteran suicides by improving mental health treatment for the high-risk group.

Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order that will mandate new mental health options for recently discharged service members.

Veterans Affairs Commissioner David Shulkin says officials estimate that about 20 veterans a day take their own lives.

Shulkin called the number “unacceptable” and said preventing suicides was his agency’s “single top priority.”

All troops transitioning out of service will have mental health coverage for 12 months.

The new executive order will require Veterans Affairs, the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security to establish new plans within 60 days for mental health care for troops leaving the service.

