A former stunt man, motorcycle racer and custom vehicle fabricator, David Ankin has parlayed his life’s work into perhaps his greatest creation yet: Toymakerz, Inc. The Reidsville, N.C., company embodies the modern definition of its title, manufacturing “unique toys for big boys.” Ankin’s team specializes in producing “one-off” vehicles from race cars, custom motorcycles, trucks and unique reverse trikes, bringing the ingenuity and skills to satisfy a wide array of customers, from celebrities to international business magnets. You can watch Toymakerz on Velocity.



