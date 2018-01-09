Tampa woman finds fountain of youth in ballroom dancing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you meet Judith Baizan, you get a new understanding of that of understand that whole “you’re only as old as you feel.”

“Yeah, dancing makes me happy, dancing thrills me, dancing fills me,” said Baizan. “All those things.”

Baizan takes dance lessons at LaVelle Hall in South Tampa, but she’s been dancing her whole life.

“I guess it started in high school when I went to dances. I’ve always danced…I’ve always danced with my husband.”

Baizan’s husband, Ernesto, just passed away in October. He was 90 years-old.

“He grounded me, then I could do anything. He was supportive, anything i wanted to do. We were also involved in international folk dancing for many years.”

Facing life alone for the first time after their 63 years of marriage, 92-year-old Baizan has focused on dancing to lift her spirits.

“At one point, I thought it would be fun to do ballroom dancing. I was hesitant, then I discovered Roy. I found out a lot of the women who’d been taking lessons from him had been taking them for years, I thought that’s a pretty good sign. I appreciate way he teaches. He’s very good, very caring about students and treats us well.”

Her dance instructor, Roy Stone, saw her potential and wanted to challenge her.

Stone, an accomplished dance instructor who teaches out of his studio, LaVelle Hall, was a former dance champion himself. He said teaching people the age of Baizan is more rewarding.

“I love dancing and teaching the mature lady and couples,” Stone said, “because everyone wants to teach the beautiful young girl who can afford to dance, and that’s ok. But i feel it’s more challenging and artistic to develop an older person, because everyone automatically thinks they can’t handle it, or their time has come and gone. Well, I have news for them. Especially after today. They’re gonna see how their time is exactly right now, and that’s when it’s supposed to be.”

Baizan danced at the Afternoon Tea Dance at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, which is held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from October through May.

