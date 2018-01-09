Tampa police: Teen stabs, kills man who kicked door in and attacked his mom

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was stabbed to death in Tampa on Tuesday after police say he kicked a woman’s door in and attacked her.

Just after midnight, Tampa police say 34-year-old Gerald Lee Gay slashed the tires on a car outside a home on East Frierson Avenue near North 17th Street.

Officers say Gay then tried to get into the home. When he failed to get in through a window due to burglar bars, he kicked in the front door.

Once he was inside the home, police say Gay attacked a woman he knows who lives there.

According to investigators, the woman’s three children – ages 12, 13 and 18 – tried to intervene and stop the attack on their mother.

When they failed to stop Gay, police say one of the teenagers grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Gay was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The woman and her children are cooperating with police. No arrests have been made at this time.