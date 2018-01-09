Tampa Neo-Nazi group leader scheduled for federal court sentencing

Brandon Russell

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Prosecutors are seeking a maximum 11-year sentence for a neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed their two roommates, calling him an unrepentant ideologue who poses a serious danger once he gets out.

The sentencing of 22-year-old Brandon Russell is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in federal court in Tampa. Back in September, he pleaded guilty to explosives charges.

Devon Arthurs, Russell’s friend, awaits trial in state court, accused of fatally shooting their two roommates, 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk and 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman, both of Massachusetts.

RELATED: 300 documents reveal brutal crime scene in Tampa Palms neo-Nazi murder case

Russell wasn’t charged in the May 2017 killings, which exposed the four roommates’ membership in an obscure neo-Nazi group that formed on the internet.

Arthurs and Russell co-founded Atomwaffen Division, which is German for “atomic weapon.”

