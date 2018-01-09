Tampa Bay area brides say ‘I do’ to $299 designer wedding dresses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was the best news any lady in love could ask for. When Tampa Bay area brides saw the price on the sign at the former Alfred Angelo store in South Tampa, they couldn’t believe it.

$299 for every single wedding dress in stock.

Tampa veterinarian Patricia Smith beamed when she talked about what she calls the bridal bonanza. She says it felt like she was proposed to all over again.

“I found the one,” Smith told News Channel 8 with a smile that stretched ear to ear. But, she wasn’t grinning about the groom. She was dishing about the dress.

“It’s a killer deal, and really, really fabulous dresses. Made me feel like a princess!”

Bride after bride, they went inside the store and simply could not grasp the concept of their unexpected luck after a liquidator bought each and every dress, including the wildly popular Disney collection.

Barbara Kane, who worked for Alfred Angelo for more than seven years, was heartbroken when the store went out of business last summer.

“We are a family here. We were so disappointed in what happened,” she said. “This is our chance to help these brides again. They are just happy, and that’s all we want for them, to be happy!”

Kane tells us she’s been helping elated brides day after day and has received messages on Facebook, and in person, from women all over the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

“They are twinkling as much as the dresses are,” she explained. “It’s all about how you’ve always envisioned yourself when you put on a dress, how special you feel.”

Kane says she’s loving every minute of it, seeing brides and their family members beaming as they get their dream dresses.

Some that would normally run as much as $2,000 or $3,000 now sell for $299.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chantel Watson looked in the mirror as her dreams came true before her very eyes. Born and raised in Florida, she wanted one thing for her wedding.

She has always dreamed of a Disney collection dress. Tuesday, she bought two of them.

“Sparkle and bling, it’s definitely the Disney collection. It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe it. I wasn’t even planning on buying a dress today. But this deal is unbeatable.”

Her mother-in-law to be, Demi Insco, smiled as she helped the love of her son’s life.

“It really is magical. It’s a Disney collection. It’s the most magical place on earth, and she’ll be wearing the most magical dress.”

Insco even had her eye on a few mother-of-the-groom dresses, which are selling for $99.

“I actually told my best friend who’s getting married again and her daughter who is getting married next year, to come in. They both selected and walked out with one of these dresses. They’re beautiful!”