Takata recalls 3.3 million air bags

FILE - This Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Cars and trucks from the 2008 model year or older that were originally sold or registered in high humidity areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast are getting top priority for repairs as the government commences the massive Takata air bag inflator recall. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Japanese air bag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty air bag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.

The latest recalls cover frontal air bags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles. They’re made by Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

Automakers will provide specific models in paperwork that will be filed later this month with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Notices of the expanded recalls were posted Saturday on the agency’s website.

Takata air bags can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured.

