Serial gas station robber nabbed in Manatee County, could he be tied to other crimes?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A serial robber is finally behind bars after a scary string of crimes throughout the Tampa Bay area. But officials want to know if he’s connected to other crimes.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 7, a Shell gas station on Lockwood Ridge Road had a unwelcome visitor. In surveillance video, 38-year-old Joshua Rohrbaugh appeared to be buying cigarettes, but instead he whipped out a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

When store owner Mike Doss found out, he was terrified.

“It is scary for employees, sure, and it makes a lot of people panicking, a lot of stores around panicking, because this guy, he did three stores around,” said Doss.

Local gas station owners were aware of this guy. On Dec. 28, a Speedway station was robbed in Sarasota. Then, at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 6, a Circle K was robbed the same way.

He later robbed the Shell gas station and another station within 30 minutes of each other.

Agencies in Manatee County and Sarasota were on high alert and Rohrbaugh was finally arrested on Monday.

“Grateful for [the authorities] because they did an excellent job and it was really fast,” said Doss.

But it now begs the question, could he be connected to other crimes?

“Everyone around has been talking, you know? ‘Cause when we have something like that, it just scares everyone,” said Doss.

“We’re not sure if he is connected to other crimes in the past. We’re still very early on as far as our investigation goes at the Sarasota Police Department,” said police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge. “We’re going to continue to investigate to make sure that either he is or is not connected to other crimes.”

If you have any information, call Sarasota police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: