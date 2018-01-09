Residents asked to stay inside as 9-hour standoff continues in Brooksville neighborhood

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in a Brooksville neighborhood are being asked to stay inside while Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to a person barricaded in a home.

Roads are closed near the home, which is located on Royal Drive near Dandy Road.

Deputies have been at the scene negotiating with the person inside since around 9 p.m. Monday.

No details have been released regarding if the person inside the home is armed or if the person is alone in the home.

Residents in the area are being asked to stay inside. People are also asked to avoid the area.

Numerous emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.

