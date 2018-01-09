Polk sheriff nabs teen who recorded himself on stolen GoPro

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County criminal who was caught on camera breaking into cars recorded himself on a GoPro he stole, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 18-year-old Lee Raubolt broke into several cars in the Timberidge 1 and 2 subdivisions off of Old Polk City Road in Lakeland on Dec. 17, 2017.

“He works in a local grocery store, we are told, in the produce section. He looks like he’s got a cabbage head for a brain to steal something,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

After Raubolt was caught on a home surveillance camera, the victim posted the video to Facebook asking if anyone knew who the suspect was.

“Social media is a wonderful crime-solving tool. What we’ve discovered is the people of Polk County are really super sleuths. They will help us solve the crime,” said Judd.

That’s exactly what happened here. Someone identified the teen and a detective then found out Raubolt was trying to sell a GoPro camera – one of the items he stole during the burglaries.

That’s when the victim took this case into his own hands.

“The victim goes down to the suspect’s house and goes I want my GoPro back, and Lee gives it to him,” said Judd.

When the victim watched footage from the GoPro, Raubolt’s face was all over it.

“I just can’t get over the fact that he films himself. I mean it just makes my day,” Judd said. “It makes me smile all day long when criminals will take videos of themselves committing crimes.”

Deputies were able to solve the other burglaries based on stolen property they found at Raubolt’s house.

“He’s back in jail. He is a thief, he is a raspert and we are so glad he decided to take photos of himself,” said Judd.

Raubolt was booked into the Polk County jail.