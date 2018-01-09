Pinellas County Sheriff’s detective injured in crash while on-duty

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating a deputy-involved crash that occurred in Dunedin Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, Detective Jennifer Zinge was on-duty and driving her unmarked Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office 2013 Ford Fusion westbound on Main Street.

Investigators say George Gillies, 86, was driving eastbound on Main Street and attempted to turn onto Pinehurst Road, in front of Detective Zinge’s vehicle, causing a crash.

Both westbound and eastbound traffic signals were green.

Detective Zinge and Gillies were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Gillies was issued a non-criminal traffic citation for failure to yield.

