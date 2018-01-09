Norwegian cruise ship sails right into winter storm when returning from Bahamas

(WFLA/CNN) – A Norwegian cruise line ship sailed right into last week’s winter storm on its return to New York from the Bahamas.

Videos taken on Thursday show huge waves and leaking water. You can hear the howling wind.

Some passengers said they felt traumatized and that their lives were put in danger.

According to a statement from Norwegian Cruise Line, the “Breakaway” encountered stronger than forecasted weather conditions during the storm.

NCL also said “We sincerely apologize to our guests for any resulting discomfort or inconvenience they experienced.”