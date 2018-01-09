Michigan mother, boyfriend were likely headed to Florida after 4-year-old girl’s murder

(WFLA) – A mother and her boyfriend, wanted for the New Year’s Day murder of her 4-year-old daughter in Michigan, are in jail after a nationwide manhunt.

Relatives believe the pair were heading to Florida.

As 2018 began, 4-year-old Gabby Barrett wished everyone a happy New Year.

It would be the last night of her life.

Police in Michigan tell us her mother, Candice Diaz, and her boyfriend, Brad Fields, killed her by beating her up.

The pair took off, but cops found them Tuesday afternoon in southern Georgia.

“I was so thankful. I mean all the prayers have been answered. We just want Gabby to get put to rest peacefully,” said Diaz’s cousin, Christina Jenkins.

Jenkins, wearing a t-shirt from a recent family reunion with Gabby’s name at the top, thinks Diaz may have fallen victim to a controlling Fields.

But that doesn’t let her off the hook.

“I think she was stuck. I think she was in a position she couldn’t handle. But at the same time, I believe that she could have avoided some of this a long time ago,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins believes Gabby hid internal pain. Medical experts say they found evidence of old wounds.

At the squalid mobile home where she lived, paramedics found Gabby unresponsive, with severe burns.

Diaz and Fields had already left.

Jenkins points the finger at Diaz.

“Every time she contacted a family member, any time she talked to any law enforcement, any time she talked to a friend, she could have easily, subliminally said ‘help me,’” she said.

She wants the truth to be told.

“I want justice for Gabby and I want this all to be over with,” said Jenkins.

Gabby’s mother and her boyfriend are facing numerous charges, including murder and torture.