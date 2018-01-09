Miami police officer arrested for having cocaine at nightclub

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami police officer is facing possession of cocaine charges.

The Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of Miami Police Officer Adrian Santos on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at a Miami nightclub on Nov. 17, 2017. Santos, who has been with the Miami Police Department for more than two years, was off-duty and out of uniform at the time.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Santos was seen at the club with a plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance that was later positively identified as cocaine. He was also seen inhaling some of the powder, the press release states.

When the club’s security director was notified, he kicked Santos out of the club and brought him outside to turn him over to Miami police officers who were working an off-duty security detail.

“Every police officer who has taken an oath to enforce the law also has a duty to respect and follow the law,” the State Attorney said in a statement. “There are no exceptions. Today’s charges come after a vigorous criminal investigation undertaken by the Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office aimed at ensuring the integrity of our law enforcement community.”

On Twitter, the Miami Police Department said, “It’s an unfortunate situation when one of our officers betrays the oath they took.”

The police chief is holding a news conference regarding Santos’ arrest Tuesday afternoon.

