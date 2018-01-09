Love & Football: Alabama player has 2 reasons to celebrate

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

ATLANTA (WKRG) — One Alabama football player has another reason to celebrate on Tuesday.

Besides celebrating the title win, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman popped the big question to his girlfriend after the game.

In the midst of all the celebration, Bozeman got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him and she, of course, said yes.

“We went to go take a picture and he said you’ve been there through it all and you mean the world to me and got down on one knee and proposed.”

When asked why that moment was the right one Bozeman said, “I mean since I was getting a ring I thought she should get one too!”

The couple has been dating for three and a half years.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s