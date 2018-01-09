Love & Football: Alabama player has 2 reasons to celebrate

ATLANTA (WKRG) — One Alabama football player has another reason to celebrate on Tuesday.

Besides celebrating the title win, offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman popped the big question to his girlfriend after the game.

In the midst of all the celebration, Bozeman got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him and she, of course, said yes.

“We went to go take a picture and he said you’ve been there through it all and you mean the world to me and got down on one knee and proposed.”

When asked why that moment was the right one Bozeman said, “I mean since I was getting a ring I thought she should get one too!”

The couple has been dating for three and a half years.

