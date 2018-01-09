GoFundMe account created for victims of deadly weekend house fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many News Channel 8 viewers have been writing, calling and emailing, asking how they can help the victims of a deadly fire in Tampa over the weekend.

A woman was killed and another is in critical condition after a fire engulfed the home on 28th East Avenue.

At least four other people lived there and lost everything they owned.

Ernestine Walker, the homeowner, lost her daughter, Tiffany, 40, in the fire.