Gas leak prompts evacuation of homes in Pasco neighborhood

By Published: Updated:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Homes in a Pasco County neighborhood are being evacuated because of a gas leak.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pasco County Fire Rescue crews have evacuated homes near Trident Terrace and Porpoise Place in the Gulf Harbors community in New Port Richey.

The sheriff’s office said there is a large gas leak in a large residential tank.

No other details have been released.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s