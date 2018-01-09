Gas leak prompts evacuation of homes in Pasco neighborhood

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Homes in a Pasco County neighborhood are being evacuated because of a gas leak.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pasco County Fire Rescue crews have evacuated homes near Trident Terrace and Porpoise Place in the Gulf Harbors community in New Port Richey.
The sheriff’s office said there is a large gas leak in a large residential tank.
No other details have been released.
