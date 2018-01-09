Florida Legislature set to begin annual session

By Published:
File photo. Florida's old and new Capitol buildings are shown through the shadows of the oak trees, Monday, March 3, 2008, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida lawmakers begin their annual 60-day session hoping to tackle the state budget, address the opioid crisis and better prepare the state for future hurricanes.

The session will open Tuesday with a largely ceremonial process as House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron address their chambers before Republican Gov. Rick Scott delivers the State of the State address.

Among other issues lawmakers will grapple with over the next two months: immigration, expanding state university scholarships and protecting government workers who come forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

There have already been about 3,000 bills filed, but typically only about 300 or so pass each year.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s