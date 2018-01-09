Florida Gov. Scott to give final State of the State speech

By Published:
President Donald Trump listens to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, during a meeting with U.S. Mayors and Governors for an Infrastructure Summit in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Rick Scott will give his final State of the State address as the Florida Legislature opens its annual 60-day session.

Tuesday’s address will be as much of a reflection on his first seven years in office as it will be an outline of his 2018 legislative agenda.

Scott wants tax cuts, laws to help fight the opioid crisis and more money for schools and the environment.

Scott has made job creation the focus of his two terms in office and his speech will highlight job growth in Florida since he took office.

Scott is considering a run for U.S. Senate. He is forced to leave office next January due to term limits.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s