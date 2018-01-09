Florida Gov. Scott to give final State of the State speech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Rick Scott will give his final State of the State address as the Florida Legislature opens its annual 60-day session.

Tuesday’s address will be as much of a reflection on his first seven years in office as it will be an outline of his 2018 legislative agenda.

Scott wants tax cuts, laws to help fight the opioid crisis and more money for schools and the environment.

Scott has made job creation the focus of his two terms in office and his speech will highlight job growth in Florida since he took office.

Scott is considering a run for U.S. Senate. He is forced to leave office next January due to term limits.

