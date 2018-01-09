Fitz and The Tantrums to headline 2018 Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night Concert in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The headliner for the 2018 Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night concert at Curtis Hixon Park was announced by the league and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission on Tuesday.

Fitz and The Tantrums will kick off NHL All-Star Weekend festivities in downtown Tampa on Jan. 26.

The two hour concert will begin at 8 p.m. and feature additional musical performances and guest appearances.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Fitz and The Tantrums, a neo soul/indie pop band, have released singles including “HandClap,” “MoneyGrabber” and “Out of My League.