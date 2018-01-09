Family of 5 reunites with fishing charter captain who saved them from drowning in Sarasota Bay

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family of five who were rescued by a charter fishing boat captain in Sarasota Bay reunited for dinner on Tuesday.

Steven Brubacher, his brother-in-law Darren Martin and their children were toppled into the bay as their canoe capsized over the weekend.

They struggled to survive for more than an hour as hypothermia began setting in and one of the children began to lose consciousness.

The family was rescued by Captain Taylor Rahn, from Ultimate Fishing Adventures.

The fishing charter captain wasn’t supposed to be out on the water Sunday morning. His clients originally canceled that day because it was cold.

He feels he was put there for a purpose.

The six were reunited on Tuesday and sent a group photo to News Channel 8.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s