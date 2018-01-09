Family of 5 reunites with fishing charter captain who saved them from drowning in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A family of five who were rescued by a charter fishing boat captain in Sarasota Bay reunited for dinner on Tuesday.

Steven Brubacher, his brother-in-law Darren Martin and their children were toppled into the bay as their canoe capsized over the weekend.

They struggled to survive for more than an hour as hypothermia began setting in and one of the children began to lose consciousness.

The family was rescued by Captain Taylor Rahn, from Ultimate Fishing Adventures.

The fishing charter captain wasn’t supposed to be out on the water Sunday morning. His clients originally canceled that day because it was cold.

He feels he was put there for a purpose.

The six were reunited on Tuesday and sent a group photo to News Channel 8.