Explosion, fire destroy Pasco home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion and fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Holiday.
Residents of a home at Windom Drive and Moog Road were awakened by an explosion around 1 a.m.
The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.
Everyone made it out of the home safely.
Firefighters say the home is a total loss.
The house is in the Beacon Square neighborhood.
