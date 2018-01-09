Explosion, fire destroy Pasco home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion and fire early Tuesday morning at a home in Holiday.

Residents of a home at Windom Drive and Moog Road were awakened by an explosion around 1 a.m.

The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss.

The house is in the Beacon Square neighborhood.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-