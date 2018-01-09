Citrus Steamed Grouper

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Citrus Steamed Grouper with Sautéed Squash and Carrot Reduction

 

( serves four )

 

 

 

4 ea 6 oz pieces of grouper

 

1 ea lime, lemon, orange, cut in half

 

2 sprigs thyme

 

2 ea yellow squash, diced

 

2 ea zucchini, diced

 

2 cup carrot juice

 

2 oz olive oil

 

Salt and pepper to taste

 

Pea shoots to garnish

 

 

 

  1. Add the halved citrus and thyme to 2 qt of water in a steamer and bring to a boil.
  2. Season the grouper with salt and black pepper, add to the steamer, and cover.
  3. Steam until fish is cooked, roughly 6 minutes.
  4. Heat a medium sauté pan over high heat, add olive oil, and sauté until tender.
  5. Place carrot juice in a small sauce pot, and reduce by 2/3.
  6. Remove grouper and place on a warmed service platter with sautéed veggies.
  7. Garnish with carrot reduction and pea shoots.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s