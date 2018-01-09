Citrus Steamed Grouper with Sautéed Squash and Carrot Reduction
( serves four )
4 ea 6 oz pieces of grouper
1 ea lime, lemon, orange, cut in half
2 sprigs thyme
2 ea yellow squash, diced
2 ea zucchini, diced
2 cup carrot juice
2 oz olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Pea shoots to garnish
- Add the halved citrus and thyme to 2 qt of water in a steamer and bring to a boil.
- Season the grouper with salt and black pepper, add to the steamer, and cover.
- Steam until fish is cooked, roughly 6 minutes.
- Heat a medium sauté pan over high heat, add olive oil, and sauté until tender.
- Place carrot juice in a small sauce pot, and reduce by 2/3.
- Remove grouper and place on a warmed service platter with sautéed veggies.
- Garnish with carrot reduction and pea shoots.