Broward deputies unknowingly rescue dog belonging to fellow deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – When three Florida deputies spotted a dog about to drown, they had no idea they were about to save one of their own.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a German shepherd in distress in a canal near Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The deputies tried to coax the dog out of the water but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, Deputy Josh Stambaugh jumped in the water and pulled out the dog. While trying to locate her owner, they learned that the dog belongs to a fellow deputy who works at the airport.

The dog Shasta is now safely home and in good health.

The sheriff’s office posted about the rescue on its Facebook page.

“This morning BSO responded to a report of a dog in a canal near the 6400 block of S.W. 7th Court in North Lauderdale. When Sgt. Tom Watkins, Deputy Nezar Hamze and Deputy Josh Stambaugh arrived they saw a frightened dog nervously treading water. They tried to coax her out without any luck. Deputy Stambaugh jumped into the water pulled out a very exhausted German Shepard.

Through a bit of detective work, deputies discovered that the dog, named Shasta, actually belongs to BSO Deputy Doug Davis who works at the airport. Shasta is now safely back at home and in good health.”

