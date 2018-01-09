Allegiant Air to offer cheap, nonstop flights from Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the dawn of a new era here at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as they add a seventh airline to the fleet.

The announcement came right in front of the brand-new Allegiant Air ticket counter.

Starting April 11, the discount airline will offer nonstop flights to Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Indianapolis for introductory prices as low as $48 one-way.

These new flights will operate twice weekly and are expected to bring nearly 52,000 new visitors contributing to the local economy in the area.

The new year-round routes to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) include:

Indianapolis via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning April 11, 2018 with introductory, one-way fares as low as $56.

Pittsburgh via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning April 11, 2018 with introductory, one-way fares as low as $50.

Cincinnati via Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) – beginning April 13, 2018 with introductory, one-way fares as low as $48.

“We have seen so many requests for flights to the Sarasota / Bradenton area, and we’re thrilled to deliver nonstop service from Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “The beautiful beaches and charming coastlines will be sure to attract new and loyal travelers to this Allegiant destination.”

Allegiant Air already offers flights from the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Learn more about Allegiant Air here.

