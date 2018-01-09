8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo 2018

TAMPA (WFLA) – Runners, joggers and walkers, the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24 at the Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall.

This is where you pick-up your race packet, do your late registration and grab the latest in running gear. Admittance is FREE to the Expo and it promises to have something for everyone.

Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall

Friday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet 2016 Olympian, Meb Keflezghi. The Expo offers the latest in running shoes and apparel, as well as the latest in medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health. Several health and fitness professionals will be on-hand to help you learn how to make choices that will lead to a more healthy and fit lifestyle.

Kids and adults will enjoy catching “Bucs Fever!” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneer Wellness Zone. Fans will have their skills tested and get to meet some of the players, cheerleaders and even Captain Fear!

News Channel 8 personalities, in addition to the hosts of “Daytime!” will be on-hand to meet and greet viewers and take pictures with you on set to share on your social media pages. So make sure you take the time to swing by the News Channel 8 and Great 38 booths and say hello.

While you’re at the Expo, make sure you check out the following booths too:

Publix

Cigna

Ferman

Dick’s

Click the links below to download:

2018 8 on Your Side Health and Fitness Expo Floor Plan – 2018 8 On Your Side Health and Fitness Expo Floor Plan