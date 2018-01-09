3-day hockey fan festival to open in Tampa before 2018 NHL All-Star game

By Published:
(Source: NHL)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A free, three-day hockey fan festival will open in Tampa before the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, the league announced Tuesday.

The NHL All-Star PreGame fan festival will be open from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 in Amalie Arena’s silver parking lot and Cotanchobee Park.

The festival will offer free hockey interactive games, attractions, music and special appearances by current and former NHL All-Star players.

The fourth annual NHL Mascot Showdown will be held as well.

NHL memorabilia and trophies, including the Stanley Cup will be on display.

All activities will be free of charge and a ticket to the All-Star Game will not be required to attend the All-Star PreGame.

The festival will be open to the public during the following dates and times at 401 Channelside Drive:

  • Friday, Jan. 26 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 28 – 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s