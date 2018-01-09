3-day hockey fan festival to open in Tampa before 2018 NHL All-Star game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A free, three-day hockey fan festival will open in Tampa before the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, the league announced Tuesday.

The NHL All-Star PreGame fan festival will be open from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 in Amalie Arena’s silver parking lot and Cotanchobee Park.

The festival will offer free hockey interactive games, attractions, music and special appearances by current and former NHL All-Star players.

The fourth annual NHL Mascot Showdown will be held as well.

NHL memorabilia and trophies, including the Stanley Cup will be on display.

All activities will be free of charge and a ticket to the All-Star Game will not be required to attend the All-Star PreGame.

The festival will be open to the public during the following dates and times at 401 Channelside Drive:

Friday, Jan. 26 – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 – 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.